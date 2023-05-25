NBC Sports 11: Calexico takes down Imperial to reach CIF title game, Palo Verde softball dances to final & Gonzalez signs with Ottawa

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - In the highly anticipated Imperial Valley matchup between Calexico and Imperial to reach the CIF Division IV final on Saturday - it was the Bulldogs who got the better bite on Thursday.

Senior Orlando Llamas came up big at the plate and on the mound as Calexico's five late inning runs sealed the deal to bury Imperial from any chance of mounting another comeback.

The win sends the Bulldogs to the CIF title game against top seeded Bishop's on Saturday afternoon from San Diego State University.

Meanwhile, the incredible underdog run for Palo Verde softball will live on to Saturday, as well. The Yellow Jackets entered top of the 7th inning down 1-0 before scoring four runs behind a pair of 2 RBI hits from Nikki Rocha and Cali De La Rosa to mount the comeback.

The Yellow Jackets take their No. 7 seed to the CIF Division IV title game to face top seeded Madison on Saturday from UCSD.

And back in Yuma another signing marked the end of a wild college signing week. Gila Ridge's Diego Gonzalez put pen to paper, committing to Ottawa University to play alongside his longtime friend and teammate Anthony Solis who just signed there earlier this week.

We wish them the best of luck as they navigate the next level on and off the soccer field together.

SCORES:

BASEBALL

#3 Imperial - 3 #2 Calexico - 10

SOFTBALL

#7 Palo Verde - 4 #6 Foothills Christian - 3