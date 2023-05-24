NBC 11 Sports: Several local athletes commit to the next level in a signing day extravaganza

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - As the school year comes to an end, the next adventure waits at the doorstep for many local seniors eager to continue their journey.

On Wednesday, four more student-athletes put pen to paper, with another on Tuesday - committing to the collegiate level on the field and in the classroom.

Leading off the order was a rare and impressive signing to the Division I ranks. Kofa's Damian Moreno signed with Arizona State University to continue his wrestling journey on the mat in Tempe. Moreno leaves Kofa with two state championships and an incredible 160 match wins - including 72 straight wins over a two-year stretch.

For Cibola, it was a double-dipper off of the soccer pitch where both Itzel Meza and Gael Castro signed. Meza will take her talent and leadership to Ottawa University of Arizona after a standout senior season scoring 19 goals - good for sixth in all of 6A and earning the 6A Desert Southwest Offensive Player of the Year. Castro will head off to Prescott to play for the Yavapai Roughriders in the fall following a senior season where he was named as a captain for the Raiders and went on to be named to the 6A Desert Southwest All-Region First Team list.

Down south in San Luis, volleyball standout Isari Vigil signed her Letter of Intent to Park University near Gilbert. Vigil plans to study psychology and speech pathology in hopes of one day helping her San Luis community.

Lastly, from a signing on Tuesday afternoon at Gila Ridge - Annalyce Romero also committed to playing soccer at Yavapai College in Prescott. Romero finished her tremendous career on the soccer field as the all-time leader in assists and fifth all-time in points for the Lady Hawks.