NBC 11 Sports: Holtville & Imperial softball cruise to title games, Tigers baseball wins third straight elimination game to stay alive

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The road to championship weekend got a little smoother for two local teams - and a little bumpy for the others.

At the end of semifinals day in the CIF Playoffs, Holtville and Imperial softball squads each punched their ticket to the big one in San Diego this weekend. The Lady Vikings overcame an early 2-0 deficit and never looked back, while the Lady Tigers pounced in the first inning and only gave up one run the rest of the way.

Meanwhile, the celebration will have to wait a few days for Palo Verde softball - who come up just short, losing in the bottom of the 7th inning to Foothills Christian to set up the deciding game on Thursday.

In the lone baseball game of the night between two local teams, the Imperial Tigers gave themselves another breath of life - beating Calexico on the road to set up the winner-take-all showdown on Thursday to reach the Division IV title game. The win is the third straight elimination game win to keep the Tigers alive.

SCORES:

BASEBALL

Imperial - 6 Calexico - 4

SOFTBALL

Academy of Our Lady of Peace - 2 Holtville - 7

Point Loma - 1 Imperial - 8

Palo Verde - 3 Foothills Christian - 4

Cole Johnson

Cole Johnson is News 11’s Sports Director.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

