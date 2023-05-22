NBC 11 Sports: Carrillo and Solis commit to soccer at the next level, Palo Verde softball eager to continue playoff run

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The Letter of Intent signings continue to flood the Yuma area with the end of the school year around the corner.

On Monday, two soccer stars signed their name - committing to the next level and continuing their athletic and academic journey.

San Luis' Paola Carrillo signed with Yavapai College, while across the way at Gila Ridge, Hawks' Anthony Solis signed with Ottawa University.

Meanwhile, the push for a CIF crown continues on Tuesday with five local teams one step closer to punching their ticket to championship weekend.

One of the most impressive runs has come from the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets softball squad - battling from the No. 7 seed in the Division IV bracket to the semifinals in full control.

"They mean business and they believe in themselves," said head coach Jill Madsen. "Since day one we've gone out there with this goal in mind. Is it a reachable goal? Heck yeah it is and we've become a cohesive unit and when that happens, anything is possible."

And with a trip to Foothills Christian on Tuesday, the Lady Jackets know they have to win one out of two to get to the final - and the confidence is there.

"Once that momentum is in your corner, let's go get it," added coach Madsen. "Our motto right now is 'here we come.'"