Paola Carrillo takes her soccer talent to the next level, signs with Yavapai College

San Luis senior ends high school career as team captain and leader for Sidewinders

SAN LUIS, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Since she was just five-years-old, a soccer ball has been always been the choice for San Luis senior, Paola Carrillo.

Now, she will be able to bring that soccer ball with her to the collegiate level - signing with Yavapai College on Monday to continue her journey on the soccer pitch.

"It's a lot. I'm very thankful for everyone being here today," said Carrillo. "I'm thankful for this opportunity that Yavapai gave me. I know it's going to be a new adventure for me. I think it's going to be a really good fit for me."

The room was filled with coaches, family, friends and teammates as they watched Paola sign her name on the line and lock in her future for the next two years. The immense support acting as a representation for the leadership she exuded on and off the field during her time as a Lady Sidewinder.

"She was a leader, so everyone was looking up to her and still is," said head coach Oscar Zepeda. "So I think that's going to motivate the girls to a much better season. I can't express how proud of her I am. She is a tremendous athlete and very good person."

Carrillo was one of the main centerpieces for the Sidewinder offense, especially over the last two seasons - scoring 22 goals and distributing 13 assists, adding to her total from her first two years that sported 10 goals.

Now, she will take her talents up north to Prescott, Arizona - leaving behind a legacy of leadership that she hopes will stick with current and future Sidewinders for a program that has struggled to win.

"I think it sets an example. Maybe not always the team is going to have the results you want, but always keep pushing and fighting and be a leader," added Carrillo. "Never give up. Show other people that no matter what the result is, you're fighting for what you want."

Paola plans to study occupational therapy and be able to advance her time on the soccer field to a four-year school once her two years at Yavapai are finished.