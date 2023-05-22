Gila Ridge soccer standout Anthony Solis stays close to home, signs LOI to play for Ottawa University

After earning the title of captain for his leadership abilities with the Hawks, Solis will now be taking his talents up to Surprise, Arizona - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gila Ridge senior midfielder Anthony Solis will be keeping his talents in the Grand Canyon state.

Solis signed his letter of intent on Monday to play for Ottawa University, an NAIA program in Surprise, Arizona.

Among some of the most appealing things for Solis was the proximity to the Desert Southwest, and just the team as a whole.

"I've always followed their soccer program, so I really like it," Solis said.

Solis' head coach, Alfonso Perez, says Solis has been an improved leader during his time with the Hawks.

That leadership earned him his first captain title last season.

"He assumed a larger leadership role, leading by example and with the communication as well," Perez said.

Solis says the ability to stay on the pitch is what he looks forward to most.

"Just to continue to play soccer, I love it, so I'm going to continue doing it until I can't no more," Solis said.

Off the field, Solis plans on majoring in sports leadership, and will wait to see what opportunities it presents him with.