NBC 11 Sports: Yuma Catholic baseball and softball prepare for 3A playoffs, a big day for the futures of several Arizona Western stars

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - While the calendar turns to May, playoff season heats up on the diamond with just two teams left standing in the Yuma area.

And both of those teams land at Yuma Catholic.

Both the 20-plus win baseball and softball squads will take part in a double-dipper at 4:00 pm on Tuesday afternoon - each with a chance to survive and advance to the next round of the 3A playoff bracket.

Meanwhile, Arizona Western volleyball player, Patrycja Rykala, took the next step towards her lifelong dream of playing professional volleyball by signing with a Division II school in West Virginia.

Staying at Arizona Western on the hardwood, both Marquis Hargrove and Yaxel Lendeborg signed with the University of Alabama at Birmingham to become Blazers together. This just over a month after Lendeborg reopened his recruitment, following his decommitment from St. John's University.