Skip to Content
11 Sportscasts
By
New
Published 11:47 PM

NBC 11 Sports: Yuma Catholic baseball and softball prepare for 3A playoffs, a big day for the futures of several Arizona Western stars

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - While the calendar turns to May, playoff season heats up on the diamond with just two teams left standing in the Yuma area.

And both of those teams land at Yuma Catholic.

Both the 20-plus win baseball and softball squads will take part in a double-dipper at 4:00 pm on Tuesday afternoon - each with a chance to survive and advance to the next round of the 3A playoff bracket.

Meanwhile, Arizona Western volleyball player, Patrycja Rykala, took the next step towards her lifelong dream of playing professional volleyball by signing with a Division II school in West Virginia.

Staying at Arizona Western on the hardwood, both Marquis Hargrove and Yaxel Lendeborg signed with the University of Alabama at Birmingham to become Blazers together. This just over a month after Lendeborg reopened his recruitment, following his decommitment from St. John's University.

Article Topic Follows: 11 Sportscasts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole Johnson is News 11’s Sports Director.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content