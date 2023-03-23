NBC 11 Sports: Shamrock baseball off to hot start, a glimpse of boys soccer All-Region honors

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Spring sports season keeps moving along in full swing with Yuma Catholic winning their 11th game so far - but the winter sports keep creeping back in.

A month removed from the conclusion of basketball, soccer and wrestling, we look back at some notable Region and Conference honors from the AIA - starting with boys soccer.

Meanwhile, Cibola baseball falls at home while San Luis gets their 10th win on the road in a pitcher's duel.

And Gila Ridge Lady Hawks tennis stays perfect at 8-0 with a clean sweep over San Luis.