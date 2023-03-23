Skip to Content
11 Sportscasts
By
New
Published 10:57 PM

NBC 11 Sports: Shamrock baseball off to hot start, a glimpse of boys soccer All-Region honors

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Spring sports season keeps moving along in full swing with Yuma Catholic winning their 11th game so far - but the winter sports keep creeping back in.

A month removed from the conclusion of basketball, soccer and wrestling, we look back at some notable Region and Conference honors from the AIA - starting with boys soccer.

Meanwhile, Cibola baseball falls at home while San Luis gets their 10th win on the road in a pitcher's duel.

And Gila Ridge Lady Hawks tennis stays perfect at 8-0 with a clean sweep over San Luis.

Article Topic Follows: 11 Sportscasts
Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole Johnson is News 11’s Sports Director.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content