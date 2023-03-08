NBC 11 Sports: Gila Ridge hosts Cibola and Yuma in early season track & field clash, Lady Kings pour it on Crims on the diamond

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Following a long break from competitive running in the fall, the season of setting personal records and breaking records is back with track and field.

On Wednesday, many shoes made new impressions on the track at Veterans Memorial Stadium - from the 100 meter dash to the shot-put events.

The official results of the events will be shared later in the week on kyma.com/sports.

Meanwhile, the Kofa Lady Kings brought out the bats against the Yuma Lady Crims for the second time in the early season. The Kings poured in 17 runs behind a multi-hit games from Hailey Alvarez, Katelyn Pisaeno, Izabellah Fuentes and Stephany Montoya - Montoya leading the way, going 3-3 with two homeruns and 4 RBI.

The Gila Ridge Lady Hawks softball squad also poured on the runs in a meeting with Maricopa, winning their fourth game of the year.

FINAL SCORES:

BASEBALL

Yuma Catholic - 7 River Valley - 6 (Game One)

Yuma Catholic - 12 River Valley - 2 (Game Two)

Gila Ridge - 1 Maricopa - 2

Cibola - 4 Perry - 8

San Luis - 2 Chandler - 4

Central - 3 Brawley - 5

Palo Verde - 2 Needles - 0

SOFTBALL

Yuma Catholic - 10 River Valley - 8 (Game One)

Yuma Catholic - 8 River Valley - 6 (Game Two)

Yuma - 2 Kofa - 17

Maricopa - 5 Gila Ridge - 15

Chandler - 14 San Luis - 4

Holtville - 1 Steele Canyon - 2

Central - 4 Santana - 14

Palo Verde - 0 Needles - 4

BOYS TENNIS

Millennium - 9 Cibola - 0

San Luis - 2 Tolleson - 7

GIRLS TENNIS

Cibola - 1 Millennium - 8

Tolleson - 5 San Luis - 4