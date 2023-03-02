NBC 11 Sports: Savannah Gomez signs Letter of Intent, both Yuma Catholic state champion wrestlers reflect on their titles

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Another memorable day at Brawley, honoring a state champion wrestler. This time - Savannah Gomez - signing her commitment to McKendree University.

Gomez getting the special treatment from the entire school and administration inside Bob Farrell Sports Complex Thursday as the school's first-ever girls wrestling state champion in 2022, just two days after Robert Platt was recognized for bringing home the school's first state title in boys wrestling this year.

Staying on the mat, Yuma Catholic was a big winner two weeks ago at the Arizona state tournament - bringing home the hardware from two wrestlers.

Hunter Hancock and Trenton Blomquist each won a Division IV state title and they reflected on their accomplishments and how they got there, a couple weeks removed from being crowned champions.

Meanwhile, six standouts between the Yuma Catholic boys and girls basketball teams each were recognized with first-team and honorable mentions from the 3A state meeting Thursday - Reese Sellers taking home the 3A Offensive Player of the Year.

FINAL SCORES:

SOFTBALL

Trevor Browne - 2 Cibola - 13

Westwood - 0 Gila Ridge - 11

BASEBALL

Highland - 0 San Luis - 1 (8 innings)