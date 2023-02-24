NBC 11 Sports: Oh what a night!!

The Imperial boys basketball team win their first CIF SDS title in over 30 years!

CHULA VISTA, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Imperial Tigers boys basketball team led from start to finish en route to the program's first CIF title in more than 30 years.

On the same court at Otay Ranch High school, it was the Palo Verde girls basketball team taking the honors over the Central Spartans. Down the road, at St. Augustine high school, the Imperial girls basketball team fell in the Division I final to Mater Dei Catholic. The lady Tigers season is still alive as they will compete in the state playoffs next week.

In Arizona, the Yuma Catholic boys basketball team fell to top seeded Valley Christian in the state class 3A semi-finals