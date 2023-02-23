NBC 11 Sports: Southwest & Palo Verde soccer fall in CIF title games, several squads take the diamond for spring season

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Over the next two days, six local teams will be playing for either CIF titles or AIA state championships - not including the two from Thursday.

For Southwest girls soccer and Palo Verde boys soccer, their incredible runs came to an end in the Division V championship games from San Diego.

The Lady Eagles suffered a heart breaker, giving up a goal with just over one minute left to lose 1-0 - falling just shy of their first ever CIF title.

Despite the loss, the team has come together and is very proud of their season.

"It was a tough game losing like that in the final minute," said head coach Edgar Mendez. "But the girls are doing okay, they're really happy that we made it this far. We're glad we got to come out here for this."

Just moments after that ending, the Palo Verde boys team took the very same field with the top seeded Pruess Tritons in the way. Although not in the same heart breaking fashion, the end still proved to be a stinger for the Yellow Jackets.

The loss ends up being the lone loss of the year after a 14-0-2 regular season that led to a Desert League title, along with two playoff wins.

But while title games are putting a cap to the winter season, the spring sports season has made its entrance. Many local teams taking the diamond over the last few days to open the 2023 season.

In the 4th Annual Lefty Martin Invitational, the San Luis Sidewinders swept a double-header with Imperial - both just one-run games.

Plus, the Kofa Lady Kings softball squad opened their season with a big win at Yuma where five girls collected at least five hits. Jazmyn Martinez and Hailey Alvarez each went 4-4; Denizia Martinez went 3-4; Marissa Roldan went 3-4 with a home run and 5 RBI's; and Stephany Montoya capped it off with a 4-4 day with a home run and 7 RBI's.

The win also marks the first for first-year head coach Courtnie Ploesch.