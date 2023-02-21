NBC 11 Sports: Championship runs officially in full sprint as five local teams advance to title games

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - In the blink of an eye, the winter sports season is nearing a close - but not before a handful of local teams wrap up their part in the record books.

Tuesday marked the next day in the journey towards a title for six local squads, needing one more win to reach their respective championship games over the weekend.

At the end of the day, five of the six survived another day, another round. Those five advancing to the weekend to bring a title back to their school and community.

Unfortunately for the Kofa Kings, their Cinderella run was timed out with a tough 3-2 loss in the 5A boys soccer semifinals against top-seeded Ironwood. Two second half goals for Tiernan Nicewander to cap off a historic season just wasn't enough to overcome a 3-0 deficit at the half.

As for the San Luis boys soccer team, perfection is still a reality. The Sidewinders used a Francisco Pina goal just 15 minutes into the game to keep the program's first ever state title within reach. The solid defense dealing out another clean sheet in the shutout.

About 100 miles north in Prescott, the Yuma Catholic boys hoops team did something the Lady Shamrocks came up just shy of doing the very night before, on the same court - win and advance to Friday.

Strolling down I-8 West to the Imperial Valley, a clean sweep to the finals for three teams still fighting.

The Imperial Lady Tigers checked off another box of reaching the CIF Division I title game after checking off the box of qualifying for the California state tournament on Saturday. Now the next box to check off would be to bring home the program's first ever Division I championship.

Just before the celebration ensued in Imperial, the Southwest Lady Eagles soccer team - appearing in its first ever CIF semifinal game - took care of O'Farrell Charter to advance to its first ever CIF title game. A double dose of history in one night at Eagle Field.

And lastly, the trip up north to the quiet city of Blythe - the Yellow Jackets boys soccer team stamping their name into the CIF Division V title game on Thursday, where they will get their shot against top-seeded Pruess right after the Lady Eagles take the field at University City High School.

All capping off another wild day of playoffs, with four more local teams getting their shot on Wednesday.

FINAL SCORES

AIA

6A Boys Soccer

#2 San Luis - 1 #3 Brophy Prep - 0

Sidewinders play #5 Perry for state title - Saturday, 7 pm @ Dobson High School

5A Boys Soccer

#12 Kofa - 2 #1 Ironwood - 3

Kings eliminated from tournament

3A Boys Basketball

#4 Yuma Catholic - 49 #5 Holbrook - 46

Shamrocks play #1 Valley Christian in the semifinals - Friday, 4:30 pm @ Arizona Veteran's Memorial Coliseum

CIF

DIVISION I GIRLS BASKETBALL

#2 Imperial - 38 #3 Rancho Bernardo - 36

Tigers will play #1 Mater Dei Catholic in CIF Final - Friday, 7:30 pm @ St. Augustine HS

DIVISION V GIRLS SOCCER

#2 Southwest 2 #3 O'Farrell Charter - 0

Eagles will play #1 Madison in CIF Final - Thursday, 4:30 pm @ University City HS

DIVISION V BOYS SOCCER

#2 Palo Verde - 1 #3 El Capitan - 0