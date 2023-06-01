A family duo on-and-off the diamond to take their talents to the next level after a championship journey

Holtville softball stars Kalli Strahm and Kamryn Walker commit to college softball

HOLTVILLE, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - Family, God and softball - three things that align for Kalli Strahm and Kamryn Walker in a relationship that began before they even took the field together at Holtville High School.

It is a relationship that began off the field as cousins and one that then molded into a dynamic duo on the softball field that has helped bring their small town two CIF championships - and so much more.

Now within the next week, the two will be taking off their Viking jerseys for the final time - closing one door, while opening a new one to the future.

In front of family, friends, coaches and teammates on Wednesday, both Lady Vikings signed their commitment to the collegiate level. Kalli signed with California Lutheran in Thousand Oaks, while Kamryn signed with Vanguard University in Costa Mesa.

While they will be going in separate paths upon graduation, the love and trust for each other, and the passion for the game will not waiver for the pitcher and shortstop tandem.

"Playing with her, behind my back at shortstop, it's the best feeling," said Kalli. "It's honestly sad that we won't be playing together anymore but ...

"I think we just trust each other so much. On the field, off the field. We just have fun playing together," added Kamryn. "She knows I have her back and I know she has mine. We just want to win. That's something we share and it's great."

But within the next week is when reality may set in - that the past four years of accomplishments and relationships built will all come circling back to one emotional moment: where they take off the Lady Vikings jersey for the final time.

Yet, something they will hold onto forever.

"I'm going to remember obviously the accomplishments we had but also just the time I had with the coaches and the players and bringing the community together for games," said Kamryn. "All the little things like that I'll remember for sure. We won't remember the wins or losses but memories we will."

Memories and the ride of a lifetime.

"It's been incredible. Some of my best high school memories have been on the field. I just love the sport of softball so I'm so grateful to be able to continue playing in college and I'm grateful for all the time I spent in a Vikings jersey," added Kalli. "At the end of the season, you don't remember the wins and the losses, you don't remember the stats, you don't remember if you got a hit or struck out. You just remember the time you spent with the teammates."

And while a lot of their time will obviously be spent on the softball diamond, they are each eager to continue their academic journey, as well.

Kamryn hopes to get into business administration by majoring in business at Vanguard in a time when she looks forward to spreading her wings and becoming independent.

"I'm looking forward to being more independent and try to do life on my own for a change," said Kamryn. "I'm so blessed that I have had such a supportive family and supportive people in my life, but I think I'm ready to go off on my own and see what life's about."

For Kalli, she plans on majoring in accounting to continue her academic career in the classroom - as she looks forward to the step ahead.

"I am so grateful and so thankful for this opportunity. I'm thankful to God for this opportunity. It really means a lot and is a dream come true," said Kalli. "I'm looking forward to a new experience. College is going to be a lot more challenging and demanding but I'm super excited to see what it brings."

With graduation right around the corner, the girls can see the end of the high school journey - but not before they take the field at least one more time.

The Lady Vikings play host to Boron on Thursday in the CIF SoCal Division IV Regional Semifinals as they look to extend their season even further to Saturday.

The cherry on top to a wonderful high school career and the beginning of a new chapter for both Kalli and Kam.