Zeroed in! Kofa rifle team wins another state championship

Kofa High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC rifle teams wins second state title since 2020

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Last month at the Ben Avery shooting facility in Phoenix, the Kofa High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC rifle team took the top honors out of 17 teams.

The first KHS rifle team, composed of Cadets Hannah Daniels, Christian Gerardo, Mildreth Hernandez, and Carlos Soto, won first place.

Gerardo finished second out of 64 individual shooters, while Hernandez placed fourth, Soto placed ninth, and Daniels placed 16th. Hernandez also won a gold medal for kneeling position and Gerardo won silver for standing position.

The second KHS rifle team was composed of Cadets Lucia Arellano, Domenique Parker, Jasmine Escalera, and Austin Fritz placed seventh.

This is the second state title for the Kofa rifle team. They last won in 2020, they finished third last year.