Holtville powers past Imperial to stay undefeated

The Holtville Vikings need five sets to get by Imperial on Tuesday night

IMPERIAL, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Holtville stayed undefeated to start the 2022 volleyball season with a thrilling five set win over the Imperial Tigers on Tuesday night inside the Emma Lou Hansen gym.

The teams split the first four sets, 20-25, 25-13, 27-29 & 25-22 before Holtville took the fifth and deciding set 15-5 for the 3-2 win. Junior Jasmine Garewal led the Vikings attack with 19 kills. Senior Kamryn Walker added 13 and senior Skylar Hanson pitched in with 10 kills. For Imperial, senior Cheney Gomez and junior Georgia Gomes each had 9 kills and senior's Melanie Jarvis and Brisa Necochea

notched seven kills.

Holtville improves to 3-0 on the season and next travel to Gila Ridge next Wednesday, August 24th. Imperial falls to 1-1 and hits the road to Chula Vista next Tuesday against High Tech CV.