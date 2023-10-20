Friday Night Lights Week 10

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - League titles and playoff hopes were on the line this week.

On the last play of the game Alonso Cuevas just got the football the goal line to lift Holtville to a 27-25 victory over Vincent Memorial. The Vikings claim at least a share of the Desert League title with a chance to be the outright champion with a win next week.

Yuma lost 50-7 at home against Paradise Honors.

San Pasqual is still searching for their first win, after a 76-12 loss.

Kofa is also still winless. They lost 35-6 to ALA West Foothills.

Calipatria lost on senior night 58-0 to Kearney.

Gila Ridge's comeback fell short, losing 17-14 to La Joya Community.

Palo Verde took down Southwest 38-21.

Antelope fell at home to Tonopah Valley 52-15.

Cibola lost on the road 52-19 to West View.