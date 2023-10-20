Skip to Content
Friday Night Lights

Friday Night Lights Week 10

By
Published 11:17 PM

Catch up on all the Week 10 prep football action from around the desert southwest.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - League titles and playoff hopes were on the line this week.

On the last play of the game Alonso Cuevas just got the football the goal line to lift Holtville to a 27-25 victory over Vincent Memorial. The Vikings claim at least a share of the Desert League title with a chance to be the outright champion with a win next week.

Yuma lost 50-7 at home against Paradise Honors.

San Pasqual is still searching for their first win, after a 76-12 loss.

Kofa is also still winless. They lost 35-6 to ALA West Foothills.

Calipatria lost on senior night 58-0 to Kearney.

Gila Ridge's comeback fell short, losing 17-14 to La Joya Community.

Palo Verde took down Southwest 38-21.

Antelope fell at home to Tonopah Valley 52-15.

Cibola lost on the road 52-19 to West View.

Article Topic Follows: Friday Night Lights

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content