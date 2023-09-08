Skip to Content
Friday Night Lights

Friday Night Lights Week 4

By
New
Published 11:08 PM

Highlights from prep football action across the desert southwest.

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - Another loaded day of high school football here in the desert southwest. Brawley moves to 3-0, beating Cibola 47-8.

Central won 27-7 on the road at Otay Ranch.

Imperial got their second straight win, with a 44-14 victory over Gila Ridge.

San Pasqual fell at home 62-6 to Mountainside.

Despite a close first half, Yuma lost 38-14 Pusch Ridge.

Calexico's undefeated run continues with a 49-0 win over O'Farrell Charter.

Yuma Catholic also remains undefeated beating Palma 14-0.

Holtville lost to CETYS Universidad, who came up from Mexicali, 46-40.

On Thursday, Vincent Memorial came out on top 40-34 in a thriller against Southwest.

And Kofa lost 60-0 at River Valley.

Article Topic Follows: Friday Night Lights

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content