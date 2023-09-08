Friday Night Lights Week 4

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - Another loaded day of high school football here in the desert southwest. Brawley moves to 3-0, beating Cibola 47-8.

Central won 27-7 on the road at Otay Ranch.

Imperial got their second straight win, with a 44-14 victory over Gila Ridge.

San Pasqual fell at home 62-6 to Mountainside.

Despite a close first half, Yuma lost 38-14 Pusch Ridge.

Calexico's undefeated run continues with a 49-0 win over O'Farrell Charter.

Yuma Catholic also remains undefeated beating Palma 14-0.

Holtville lost to CETYS Universidad, who came up from Mexicali, 46-40.

On Thursday, Vincent Memorial came out on top 40-34 in a thriller against Southwest.

And Kofa lost 60-0 at River Valley.