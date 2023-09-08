Friday Night Lights Week 4
Highlights from prep football action across the desert southwest.
YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - Another loaded day of high school football here in the desert southwest. Brawley moves to 3-0, beating Cibola 47-8.
Central won 27-7 on the road at Otay Ranch.
Imperial got their second straight win, with a 44-14 victory over Gila Ridge.
San Pasqual fell at home 62-6 to Mountainside.
Despite a close first half, Yuma lost 38-14 Pusch Ridge.
Calexico's undefeated run continues with a 49-0 win over O'Farrell Charter.
Yuma Catholic also remains undefeated beating Palma 14-0.
Holtville lost to CETYS Universidad, who came up from Mexicali, 46-40.
On Thursday, Vincent Memorial came out on top 40-34 in a thriller against Southwest.
And Kofa lost 60-0 at River Valley.