Heeke out as University of Arizona Athletic Director

Dave Heeke is out as Athletic Director at U of A after nearly seven year. Former softball coach Mike Candrea to serve as interim AD.

TUCSON, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - After seven years leading the Wildcat athletic department, Dave Heeke is out as the University of Arizona's Athletic Director.

A statement to University President Dr. Robert Robbins late Monday afternoon shared that Heeke is concluding his nearly seven year tenure.

“I want to thank Dave for his outstanding efforts in leading our athletics program through a period of significant change,” UA president Dr. Robbins said in a news release. “He helped get our men’s and women’s basketball programs and our football program on a strong trajectory, oversaw the success of several of our sports teams and greatly enhanced the student-athlete experience. Dave always displayed the highest integrity, and I am appreciative of his partnership and dedication. On behalf of all Wildcats, I wish Dave and Liz and their family all the best in the years to come.”

Heeke arrived in Tucson in 2017 from Central Michigan. In his seven years as the Wildcat's AD, Heeke hired head coach Jedd Fisch who recently left for the University of Washington. Heeke recently hired Fisch's successor Brent Brennan as well as Tommy Lloyd, Chip Hale and Adia Barnes.

Former head softball coach Mike Candrea will be the interim athletic director. Heeke's departure comes as the university as a whole is dealing with a $240 million deficit. There are reports that an internal audit of the athletic department will be released in the coming days showing issues with its financing. s