NFL Fan Experience set to open doors at Mandalay Bay

The yearly fan convention that goes with the Super Bowl will offer several activities for those attending, including skills challenges and autograph opportunities

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KYMA, KECY) - The NFL Fan Experience at Mandalay Bay will open up to fans on Wednesday, giving those who attend a variety of things to both look at and directly participate in.

One area for fans will be various skills challenge in addition to the precision passing, fans will also be able to try kicking an extra point, running a 40-yard dash, or even testing their might at the bench press.

Even though it’s the San Francisco 49ers and Chiefs playing this Sunday, fans of the other 30 teams will all have something to look forward toThe entire league is well represented at the convention, with exhibits showcasing different things for each franchise, and hall of fame exhibits showcasing the history of the game.

If all that isn’t enough, you can even meet and greet with NFL players, at the autograph booth.

Tickets to the event start at $25 dollars, and the event will continue until Saturday.