Nightmares for the Diamondbacks as they fall to the Rangers in Game 4 of the World Series

The Rangers are now one win away from winning the World Series after beating the Diamondbacks on Halloween Night.

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Corey Seager hit a two-run home run to lead the Texas Rangers to an 11-7 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 4 of the World Series at Chase Field on Halloween night.

Texas now leads the series 3-1 and are one win away from the franchise's first ever championship.

In the second inning the Rangers score five runs, including two from the Seager home run. Then in the third, the Rangers scored another five runs, three of them coming from a Marcus Semien homer. The Diamondbacks attempted a late comeback scoring four in the eigth and two in the ninth, but it was not enough as the Rangers won 11-7.

For Arizona, it was a bullpen game. Joe Mantiply started and he pitched 1.1 innings giving up one earned run. Christian Walker went 3 for 5 and scored a run.

For Texas, Andrew Heaney pitched five innings, giving up one earned run with three strikeouts.

Diamondback fans had been calling for their pitching staff to try and stop the red hot Seager.

"You don't pitch to him," Diamondbacks fan Thompson Vipond said. "Simple as that, don't pitch to him.

“Just pitch him inside, real tight and inside inside," another fan John Ennis said. "No strikes, just junk.”

The Diamondbacks didn't listen and Seager raked, continuing his MVP caliber performances. Seager was 2 for 5 with the home run.

Game 5 is tomorrow at Chase Field at 5:03 pm. It will be rematch of the Game 1 starters with Zac Gallen on the mound for Arizona and Nathan Eovaldi for Texas.