The Texas Rangers win first World Series title in franchise history

The Rangers beat the Diamondbacks in Game 5 of the 2023 World Series to claim their first ever championship.

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Texas Rangers are World Series champions.

The Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5 of the 2023 World Series at Chase Field on Wednesday to win their first championship in their 63-year history. Rangers' manager Bruce Bochy, who came out of retirement this season, has now won his fourth ring.

Arizona's Zac Gallen pitched six no hit innings, but Corey Seager broke the no-hitter in the seventh inning with a base hit. Then Mitch Garver drove in Seager with an RBI single to make it 1-0. In the ninth, Jonah Heim singled to center and after an error from Alek Thomas two runs scored. Later in the inning, Marcus Semien hit a two-run home run to make it 5-0. Josh Sborz retired three straight in the bottom of the ninth to close out the game.

For Texas, Nathan Eovaldi pitched six innings, giving up no runs and striking out five.

Seager was 2 for 4 with a run scored. In the series Seager crushed three homers and driving in six during the five games and posting a 1.137 OPS. He has become only the fourth player and joins Reggie Jackson as only the second postion player to be a two-time World Series MVP.

For Arizona, Gallen pitched 6.1 innings, giving up one earned run with six strike outs.

On Friday, the Rangers will be celebrating with a parade in Arlington.