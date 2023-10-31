Diamondbacks fall as the World Series returns to the desert for Game 3

Fans were buzzing to have the fall classic back in Arizona, but the Diamondbacks can't get the job done in Game 3.

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Corey Seager hit a two-run home run to lead the Texas Rangers to a 3-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 3 of the World Series at Chase Field on Monday.

The Rangers take a 2-1 series lead.

Fans started lining up outside Chase Field as early as 1 pm, ahead of Game 3, and they couldn't contain their excitement.

"I was a kid last time it was going on here in AZ," Diamondbacks fan Abhishek Dharan said. "For the World Series to come back is a dream come true. It is rough being an Arizona sports fan, but like all the other fans here today I know how important is it."

"It's long overdue. Its definitely something this city has been eager for," another fan Josh Saavedra said, "The fans are dedicated and something to be excited about. You can feel the electricity."

However despite the electric atmosphere, Rangers took a 3-0 in the third inning courtesy of a Marcus Semien RBI and a Corey Seager home run. The Diamondbacks gave a comeback a late effort when Geraldo Perdomo got the snakes on the board with an RBI single. But, the Rangers held on for a 3-1 victory.

Even though their team lost, the Diamondback's faithful remained positive and confident in their team's ability to even up the series tomorrow.

"Yeah its so cool we drove all the way from Yuma and were gonna come back tomorrow and were coming on [Wednesday] and were going to Texas Saturday," Diamondbacks fan and Yuma native Jovanni Vega said. "Lets Go."

Game 4 is tomorrow at 5:03pm. Arizona will be running a bullpen game with a starter yet to be announced. Jon Gray will start for Texas.