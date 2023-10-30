The World Series heads to Chase Field for Games 3 through 5 with the series between Arizona and Texas tied 1-1.

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - After 22 years of waiting, the World Series returns to Arizona. Game 3 of the 2023 World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers is tonight at Chase Field.

The last time Chase Field hosted the Fall Classic, Luis Gonzalez hit a walk-off to lift the Diamondbacks to their first ever championship in Game 7 of the 2001 World Series. Gonzalez will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

The 2023 series is tied 1-1. Tonight will be a battle of youth against experience. Rookie Brandon Pfaadt is on the mound for the snakes. In four postseason starts Pfaadt has been excellent with a 2.70 ERA. Future hall of famer Max Scherzer will have the ball for the Rangers.

First pitch is at 5:03pm. KYMA will be live from Chase Field tonight. Follow along for more updates.