The World Series returns to Arizona

today at 12:04 PM
Published 12:01 PM

The World Series heads to Chase Field for Games 3 through 5 with the series between Arizona and Texas tied 1-1.

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - After 22 years of waiting, the World Series returns to Arizona. Game 3 of the 2023 World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers is tonight at Chase Field.

The last time Chase Field hosted the Fall Classic, Luis Gonzalez hit a walk-off to lift the Diamondbacks to their first ever championship in Game 7 of the 2001 World Series. Gonzalez will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

The 2023 series is tied 1-1. Tonight will be a battle of youth against experience. Rookie Brandon Pfaadt is on the mound for the snakes. In four postseason starts Pfaadt has been excellent with a 2.70 ERA. Future hall of famer Max Scherzer will have the ball for the Rangers.

First pitch is at 5:03pm. KYMA will be live from Chase Field tonight. Follow along for more updates.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

