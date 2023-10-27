Friday Night Lights Week 11

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It was rivalry week in the desert southwest with numerous cross-town rivals throwing down.

In the 80th annaul Bell Game the Central Spartans took down their bitter rivals the Brawley Wildcats 14-7. This is Central's second straight victory over Brawley. The Spartans also claimed the Imperial Valley League Title with this win.

Imperial lit up the scoreboard in the Captains Game. The Tigers will keep the Johnny Romero Captain's Trophy with a 50-20 victory over the Southwest Eagles.

The Vincent Memorial Scots won their first ever Battle for the Border, beating Calexico 14-7.

Yuma Catholic remains undefeated after a 41-17 win over Lake Havasu. The Shamrocks are currently ranked atop the AIA 4A rankings.

Cibola got their first win of the season beating North Canyon 15-12. Demarion Wilson rushed for 71 yards and touchdown. Ivan Barron and had an interception.

San Pasqual is still winless after a 50-7 loss against Parker.

Antelope fell on the road against Trivium Prep 45-12.

Gila Ridge had a rough night losing 62-0 against Poston Butte.

Kofa is also winless after a 77-0 loss against Paradise Honors.

On Thursday, Holtville won the 14th Axe Game 53-6 over Calipatria.

Also on Thursday, Yuma won their second game of the year 18-16 over Odyssey Prep.