Friday Night Lights Week 9

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With the season coming down to the wire, wins are more important than ever for prep football teams across the desert southwest.

Last year, Brawley needed overtime to beat Imperial, but this year they cruised to a 42-16 win.

Antelope bounced back from a poor performance last week, beating St. John Paul 37-8.

Calexico took down Southwest 21-8 at Eagle Field.

Vincent Memorial beat Calipatria 35-3.

Gila Ridge fell 49-24 on the road at Seton Catholic Prep.

Kofa is still looking for win number one after losing to Shadow Mountain 51-0.

San Pasqual is also looking for their first victory, losing 36-14 to NFL YET.

Top ranked Yuma Catholic is still undefeated after beating Buckeye Union 45-7.

Yuma lost on the road to Wickenburg 21-9.

On Friday Holtville beat Palo Verde 20-14 in the game of the week.