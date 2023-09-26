Yuma Catholic girls volleyball dominant at home against Kingman

Despite tough start, the Lady Shamrocks are back to winning ways with a sweep against Kingman.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Catholic Shamrocks defeated the Kingman Bulldogs 3-0 at home on Tuesday.

Yuma Catholic moves to 2-6 (2-2, conference). Kingman falls to 1-8 (0-5, conference).

Yuma Catholic won the first two sets 25-9 and 25-10. Then completed the sweep with a 25-13 win in the third and final set.

On Thursday, the Shamrocks will be on the road at ALA-West Foothills.