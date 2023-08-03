Skip to Content
Still No Confirmation on Realignment

No announcement of departure from Pac-12 following Arizona Board of Regents meeting

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECYTV) - The Arizona Board of Regents met today to discuss the futures of Arizona State and Arizona in the Pac-12. There has been no confirmation on whether the schools will be departing the Conference of Champions, if you can even call it that still, for the Big 12. 

Arizona appears to be farther ahead in the process. Yahoo sports has reported that the Big 12 met today to approve the Wildcats as their 14th member. 

https://twitter.com/RossDellenger/status/1687279556695146496

The board strongly wishes to keep the two schools together. Despite a hold up from ASU president Michael Crow, a long strong supporter of the Pac-12, all signs still point toward both ASU and Arizona officially joining Big 12 in the near future. 

https://twitter.com/ChrisKarpman/status/1687305449111228416

The Pac-12 seems to be on verge of collapse with Utah also heavily linked to the Big 12. Oregon, Washington and possibly more could be on their way to the Big Ten.

We will continue to monitor and update the story as things play out.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

