By
May 18, 2023
Published 11:23 PM

Special Olympics athletes take on Yuma Police Department on the hardwood

Athletes and officers came together in an event everyone was more than happy to participate in - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Over at Woodard Junior High in Yuma, Special Olympics athletes and the Yuma Police Department took each other on for some hoops.

Over 30 athletes came out for the event, while eight officers, both on-and-off duty, volunteered their time. 

A great crowd was also on hand to take it all in. 

It's an event everyone, including athlete Connor Smith, were more than happy to participate in. 

"This is what Special Olympics is all about, this is what it means to bring the whole community together, to support the whole organization," Smith said.

Officers were also eager to be involved, as YPD Public Safety Technician Esteban Cabrera said during Thursday's action.

"The reply was amazing they all reached out to me right away and it works out because some of them are off, and they're here on their own time," Cabrera said.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

