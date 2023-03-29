CBS 13 SPORTS: Central star commits to next level, Gila Ridge and Yuma meet on the diamond, local basketball star back on the market
Another Spartan makes her commitment to the college level, another local star decides to remake their big choice, and local baseball, all in Wednesday's sportscast
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Another standout athlete from El Centro will be taking her talents to the collegiate level, Arizona Western star Yaxel Lendeborg decides to take his talents somewhere else, and local baseball highlights, all in Wednesday's sportscast.