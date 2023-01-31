CBS 13 SPORTS: Gila Ridge and Cibola soccer face off, talking to Imperial girls basketball head coach on 400th win
The Hawks and Raiders battled it out on the pitch, including a extra time match for the boys, and we talk to Imperial girls basketball head coach Richard Ponchione on reaching 400 career wins - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports
