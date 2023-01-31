Skip to Content
January 31, 2023
CBS 13 SPORTS: Gila Ridge and Cibola soccer face off, talking to Imperial girls basketball head coach on 400th win

The Hawks and Raiders battled it out on the pitch, including a extra time match for the boys, and we talk to Imperial girls basketball head coach Richard Ponchione on reaching 400 career wins - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gila Ridge and Cibola girls and boys soccer face off, and Richard Ponchione talks about his 400th career win with the Tigers, all in Tuesday's sportscast.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

