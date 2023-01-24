CBS 13 SPORTS: San Luis and Gila Ridge boys and girls soccer face-off, Yuma Catholic basketball dominates

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - San Luis and Gila Ridge face-off out on the pitch at both campuses, and Yuma Catholic boys and girls basketball takes care of business as their regular seasons begin to wind down, all in Tuesday's sportscast.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.