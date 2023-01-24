CBS 13 SPORTS: San Luis and Gila Ridge boys and girls soccer face-off, Yuma Catholic basketball dominates
The Sidewinders and Hawks soccer programs take the pitch, and Yuma Catholic basketball continues their push towards the postseason, all in Tuesday's sportscast - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - San Luis and Gila Ridge face-off out on the pitch at both campuses, and Yuma Catholic boys and girls basketball takes care of business as their regular seasons begin to wind down, all in Tuesday's sportscast.