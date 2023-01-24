Skip to Content
January 24, 2023 10:49 PM
Published 11:20 PM

CBS 13 SPORTS: San Luis and Gila Ridge boys and girls soccer face-off, Yuma Catholic basketball dominates

The Sidewinders and Hawks soccer programs take the pitch, and Yuma Catholic basketball continues their push towards the postseason, all in Tuesday's sportscast - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - San Luis and Gila Ridge face-off out on the pitch at both campuses, and Yuma Catholic boys and girls basketball takes care of business as their regular seasons begin to wind down, all in Tuesday's sportscast.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

