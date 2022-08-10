2022 Prep Football previews: Southwest Football looks to right the ship following two-win season

After finishing 2021 with seven straight losses, head coach John Haines will be banking on veteran leadership to carry his squad this year - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A year of redemption for the Eagles.

Southwest High Football is looking for big improvement this year.

After only a two win season in 2021, head coach John Haines is banking on veteran leadership to carry his squad through this season.

“You know we’re really counting on that core of kids that showed up all spring and all summer to kind of carry us through,” Haines said.

Experience will be vital for the 2022 Southwest Eagles squad.

After a 2-2 start last year, the eagles lost seven straight games to end their season.

In 20-22 coach Haines senses a prime year coming for his veterans.

Particularly his juniors, who began play in the COVID-19 shortened season in 2020 getting playing time on the varsity squad as freshmen.

This gave the learning process a chance to set in earlier.

“I really think they understand a little bit more how to take care of business they’re a little older than maybe what their class rank or age, you know they were 14 years old playing on varsity as a freshman so now they’re you know, two years three years into it, the maturity’s there,” Haines said.

At the forefront of the junior class is quarterback Logan Jungers…

Who finished last season third in the Imperial Valley League with 1,171 passing yards.

Jungers first took the QB job in 2020, a journey which he said was difficult at first.

But now, in his third year in the purple and gold, he’s looking forward to taking the program in the right direction.

“It’s super important, we got to implement some proudness and some good energy in this team so we can win some games this year,” Jungers said.

Coach Haines is excited to see what Jungers can do this season.

Expecting another big year for his gunslinger.

“Coming into his third year he’s maturing, he’s really growing into the offense he’s done very well I think he’s one of the better quarterbacks here in the Imperial Valley, and he’ll be a player to watch this fall,” Haines said.

Haines is also looking forward to see what Jungers’ targets can do.

Saying his receiving core is a position group that’s impressed him during the offseason.

“We feel this year we’re as deep at wide receiver as I’ve been in my time here as far as experience goes knowledge of the game you know they execute well,” Haines said.

Leading the wideouts this year will be junior William Lilien.

A player Haines says his coaching staff has been waiting to see a big jump from.

“He’s always had the tools, he’s one of the faster players on our team he jumps well he competes for the football it’s now just starting, his maturity is just starting to come there,” Haines said.

Lilien gave a mutual respect to coach Haines, saying he’s become a big part of his development.

“Great coach, he knows everyone’s position, everyone’s assignment knows how to execute it knows where to be aligned, everything about him, he’s a good coach he always on top of it always on time,” Lilien said.

As for where Haines wants to lead his team, the goal is one shared by every program, a long playoff run.

Something he’s been discussing with his squad for quite some time.

“We’ve been talking about this since January, we want to play November football, so this is all for, to play somebody afterwards hopefully over the hill in San Diego and see what we can do,” Haines said.

The Eagles’ season will begin August 19th, when they head to Holtville to take on the Vikings.