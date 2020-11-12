Lady Raiders moving on!

Sports

2 Cibola softball stars sign their letters of intent

YUMA, Ariz. - Madison Mathews and Stephanie Tapia are used to wreaking havoc on opposing prep softball teams.

Now, both of them know they'll officially get the chance to do the same thing at the next level.

The 2 Cibola Lady Raider seniors held a joint letter of intent signing ceremony at the Sunrise Optimist Recreational Complex in Yuma on Veteran's Day.

Mathews has signed her letter of intent with Northern Illinois University, while Tapia is taking her talents to Pima Community College in the Tucson area.

A small gathering of friends, family, and coaches were on hand to support both student athletes; including head softball coach Shelly Baumann.

Mathews, who will come out of Cibola with her diploma and 2 associates degreees from AWC, plans on continuing her education in political science.

She also is looking to focus her athletic development as a utility player, specializing in outfield play.

Meanwhile, Tapia plans on starting her pursuit of a degree in nursing, while looking to work on solidifying her skills at 1st and 3rd base, as well as the outfield.

It is not yet determined how the final Spring softball season will shape out for Mathews, Tapia and the rest of the Cibola Lady Raider seniors in 2021.