Back to back!

Sports

Cibola volleyball wins 2nd consecutive YUHSD title

Cibola volleyball continues to prove it's dominance on the local scene.

For the 2nd consecutive time, the Lady Raiders have claimed the Yuma Union High School District championship.

The Gold and Black clinched it on the condensed YUHSD season finale on Thursday night in it's win over the Yuma Lady Criminals.

The Lady Raiders dominated from start to finish, taking the match in straight sets; 25-8, 25-12 and 25-8.

Heidi White continues her stellar play, as she led Cibola with 13 kills.

She also chipped in 6 aces and 5 digs in her all-around effort.

Myna Johnson has led the way in assists all season long, and that didn't change in this season finale, as she racked up 40 of them.

Among the other outstanding Cibola performers, Ginnellie Cordova got defensive with 16 digs and 6 aces of her own.