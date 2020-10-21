13 On Your Side Sports: Tokyo 2020 tests screening measures ahead of games

Sports

(CNN) -

Tokyo 2020 organizers held a test demonstration Wednesday showing screening measures for the Olympic games.

Various technologies to monitor body temperatures – such as infrared thermometers and thermology cameras – were tested by the team.

The goal is to have the same measures to screen spectators and game officials during the olympic and paralympic games.

The summer Olympics were supposed to get underway last July and were postponed because of the pandemic.

Now they are scheduled to take place between July and August next year.