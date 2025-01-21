Skip to Content
House used in “Home Alone” sells for $5.5 million

today at 6:52 AM
(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - One of the cinema's most iconic homes has found new owners as People Magazine reported that the famous "Home Alone" house in the Chicago suburb of Winnetka, Illinois has officially sold for $5.5 million.

The home is known for its starring role in the 1990 holiday classic, which found eight-year-old Kevin McCallister, played by Macaulay Culkin, mistakenly left home alone after his family went on Christmas vacation.

Since then, the five-bedroom, six-bathroom, 91-hundred square-foot estate has become a beloved landmark.

Built in 1921, it still retains its nostalgic charm, but it doesn't look quite the same on the inside. It's been updated with modern amenities like a gym, a home theater, an indoor sports court and a heated three-car garage.

