Margot Robbie gives birth to first child

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Margot Robbie, "Barbie" and "The Wolf of Wall Street" actress, is now a mother.

People Magazine reported that Robbie and her husband, Tom Ackerley, welcomed a baby boy.

Robbie, who is 34, first announced her pregnancy back in July.

Details about their son's name and birthdate have yet to be revealed.

The couple first met in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama "Suite Française," where he was an assistant director and she starred as Celine Joseph.