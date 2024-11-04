Skip to Content
Entertainment

Margot Robbie gives birth to first child

Michael Baker / A.M.P.A.S.
By , ,
New
today at 6:23 AM
Published 6:33 AM

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Margot Robbie, "Barbie" and "The Wolf of Wall Street" actress, is now a mother.

People Magazine reported that Robbie and her husband, Tom Ackerley, welcomed a baby boy.

Robbie, who is 34, first announced her pregnancy back in July.

Details about their son's name and birthdate have yet to be revealed.

The couple first met in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama "Suite Française," where he was an assistant director and she starred as Celine Joseph.

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content