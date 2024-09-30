Skip to Content
Airbnb to honor Prince with “Purple Rain” themed house

today at 6:57 AM
(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Fans of the late singer Prince will soon be able to pay homage to his masterpiece, "Purple Rain," from Prince's hometown.

Up to four Airbnb guests will be able to stay at the newly restored "Purple Rain" house located in Minneapolis.

This comes in celebration of the film's 40th anniversary starring the late singer.

Airbnb said the house will be available for 25 total one-night stays from October 26 to December 14.

Fans will be able to see exclusive pieces and memorabilia. They will also hear unreleased tracks from the late singer's personal collection.

Guests can begin making requests online starting October 2 through October 6.

Each stay at "Purple Rain" will be $7 per person, which is a nod to Prince's favorite number.

