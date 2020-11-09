Oprah announces her ‘favorite things’ list for 2020

Entertainment

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Oprah’s annual list of her favorite things is back!

And it’s just in time for the beginning of the holiday shopping season.

This year the mogul put a spotlight on black owned and black-led businesses.

The 2020 list includes 72 items.

Some of the highlights are Telfar; a company that sells affordable, vegan leather handbags.

Next up, the popular ByChari initial rings.

Former first lady Michelle Obama wore the brand during the 2020 Democratic National Convention, a gold necklace from the company spelled out VOTE.

And one of the more pricier items on the list, a Samsung Terrace TV.

If you’re tired of watching TV from your couch, you can hang the Luxe television outside.

Its made to withstand rain, snow and extreme heat.

You can find a full list of Oprah’s favorite things on her website oprahmag.com.