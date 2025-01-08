Local firefighters battle two brush fires

UPDATE (9:54 AM): According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management's post on X Tuesday night, fire crews battled another brush fire south of the Cattle Fire, called the Ranch Fire, that burned at least six acres at that time due to being "driven by the wind w/moderate to extreme fire behavior.

The fire, according to that post, was burning near RV and mobile home parks.

In an updated post on Wednesday, AZ State Forestry said forward progress on the Cattle Fire stopped overnight, with 48 acres being burned and fire activity is being moderated.

However, the post adds that the Ranch Fire is still active, but fire activity is also being moderated and that the winds pose as a challenge.

In addition, at least 65 acres were burned overnight and around 35 residents of a nearby RV park were placed into a "GO status," which remains in effect as of this update.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A brush fire erupted Tuesday evening just north of Yuma.

Rural Metro Fire said on their Facebook page that they responded to the fire just before 6:30 p.m.

The large fire could be seen for miles, north of Z Fun Factory and north of Highway 95 in the area of East County Highway 6 and 6 1/2 Street.

As of 11:30 p.m., Rural Metro said multiple agencies were on scene and it spread to both sides of the river.

KYMA reached out to fire crews on scene and will have more information on the status of the fire later this evening.