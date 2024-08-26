YFD contains second-alarm house fire, no injuries to civilians reported

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) responded to a second-alarm house fire Sunday evening.

In a press release, YFD says they were dispatched to a report of a palm tree on fire, endangering a home in the area of Avenue C and 12th Street, shortly before 7:00pm.

YFD says when crews arrived to the area, they found a vacant home and approximately a one-acre "parcel of trees and brush actively burning."

YFD also says the fire included approximately "60 inoperable vehicles," and says fire crews were "quickly overwhelmed by the size of the fire and the multiple endangered home surrounding the fire."

According to YFD, this caused the Yuma Fire Incident Commander to issue a second-alarm, calling for "additional fire engines to respond to the scene to assist with firefighting activities."

Furthermore, YFD says a total of five YFD fire engines, one YFD ladder truck, three YFD ambulances and four YFD batallion chiefs arrived to help battle the fire. Not only that, several of the following agencies were dispatched to help battle the fire:

Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD)

Rural Metro Fire Deparment (RMFD)

San Luis Fire Department (SLFD)

Marine Corps Air Station Fire Department (MCASFD)

After that, YFD says the crews "were able to isolate the fire to the original lot with minimum damage to [the] surrounding homes," utilizing a defensive strategy and "prioritizing the protection of nearby homes."

YFD also says fire crews "placed elevated hose lines" to surround the fire and protect the nearby structures.

While no civilians were injured, YFD says one firefighter was taken to a local hospital due to heat-related injuries.

YFD says their Community Risk Reduction Investigators was assigned to investigate the cause of the fire.