UPDATE (7:57 PM): According to sources, Rural Metro was called for mutual aid.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) is responding a house fire early Sunday evening.

According to YFD, the fire is occurring in the area of Avenue C and 12th Street, with sources saying multiple houses were affected.

Sources also say the fire is still active, and KYMA will keep you updated on this breaking news story.