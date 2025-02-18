Family of missing kayaker creates GoFundMe

UPDATE (2:12 PM): Arizona Western College (AWC) issued the following statement:

"Professor Marron is a beloved member of our college and Yuma community, and we are rallying together in support. We send love and comfort to Danny and his loved ones during this time and will continue supporting our students and colleagues who have been impacted by him."

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The family of a kayaker who went missing last Friday in San Diego has created a GoFundMe.

The kayaker, identified by family members as Danny Marròn, went for a "typical paddle" on his outrigger canoe in South Mission Beach in San Diego, but "did not return home," according to the GoFundMe.

While the family set a fundraising goal of $2,500, the GoFundMe raised nearly $17,000.

On Sunday, the San Diego Coast Guard said they've suspended the search for Marròn after Coast Guard Crews, the San Diego Lifeguards and Fire Department "searched a nearly 460 square mile area over the course of 52.3 hours, but found no signs of distress."

The GoFundMe says Marròn's family is in the San Diego area "working with authorities with the hopes that it leads to his recovery."

Marròn is a professor at Arizona Western College (AWC), a former counselor at Gila Ridge High School, and according to the GoFundMe, a member of the San Diego paddle community.

