San Diego Sector Coast Guard search for missing canoer

SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - The San Diego Sector Coast Guard confirms to KYMA that a canoer was reported missing Friday in Mission Bay.

San Diego lifeguards did find the outrigger canoe in the mouth of the bay, the point where Mission Bay meets the Pacific Ocean.

KYMA did ask a spokesperson for the Coast Guard for the canoer's identity, but they were not able to release it yet.

The search is still active and ongoing, and KYMA will keep you updated on this developing story.

