Latest on the missing canoer as the Coast Guard suspends search

(KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma man who went out on his canoe in San Diego is still missing, as of Monday.

In a press release, the San Diego Sector Coast Guard suspended its search for the canoer at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, with Coast Guard crews, San Diego Lifeguards and Fire Department "searched a nearly 460 square mile area over the course of 52.3 hours, but found no signs of distress."

The Coast Guard confirmed Sunday that the canoer was reported missing last Friday in Mission Bay.

San Diego Lifeguards found the outrigger canoe in the mouth of the bay, where Mission Bay meets the Pacific Ocean.

"The vessel appeared new with no signs of use and was found broken in half," according to the press release.

KYMA did ask a spokesperson for the Coast Guard to confirm the identity of the canoer, but they were not able to release it yet.

However, according to family and friends who have reached out to KYMA, the canoer is an Arizona Western College (AWC) professor and a former counselor at Gila Ridge High School.