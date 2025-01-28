A Cut Above: Chef Jonathan’s Ginger Lime Skirt Steak Marinade

Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd spoke with Chef Jonathan Palacio in the 25th episode of News 11's cooking segment exclusive to Sunrise at 6:00am.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This is an easy way to add a depth of flavor to your next barbecue or if you're just looking for that little kick for your meal prep needs.

Ingredients

3 lbs skirt steak

5 large limes

1 bunch of flat leaf parsley

1 bunch of cilantro

2 oz Sprouts red wine vinegar

4 oz Sprouts cold pressed EVOO

2 oz fresh ginger

2 Tsp Celtic salt

2 pinches of course black pepper

2 Garlic Cloves

2 Braggs Soy Amino's

Instructions

Step 1. Turn your grill on high heat heat and cut your five lemons in half put a little olive oil on your lemon halves and then grill them for two minutes to charge your limes and set them aside.

Step 2. Take your flat leaf parsley, garlic cloves, cilantro, and ginger. Add to a food processor or blender. Blend on Medium then slowly add your red wine vinegar and soy amino. Take your grilled limes and squeeze limes into your marinade add salt and pepper along with your extra-virgin olive oil place your skirt steak in a container and add your marinade. Let’s soak for 25 to 35 minutes. Make sure you massage the marinade in the meat.

Step 3. Set your grill on high take your skirt steak and grill on one side for three minutes. Tell nice and chard flip to the opposing side and turn your grill on the low for an additional five minutes. Remove your skirt steak and let rest for 10 minutes and enjoy.

When cutting your skirt steak, remember to cut against the grain in strips, optimal tenderization you can add this to some wild rice and vegetables or perhaps even a grilled steak salad. However, you enjoy the skirt steak know that that extra depth of flavor will carry over in your dishes.

Follow acameals_82 on Instagram for more details. Thank you to our segment sponsor, Elemental LifeSpa, and our food sponsor, Sprouts Farmers Market.