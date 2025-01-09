Skip to Content
First Alert ACTION DAY: Tracking more winds through tonight

today at 11:33 AM
Published 11:28 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A Weather Authority First Alert ACTION DAY continue again today as we will have more winds plus widespread dust and air quality concerns through tonight.

A Wind Advisory is also in effect for parts of the Desert Southwest, and it does include Yuma and Blythe. This will stay in place until 8 p.m. tonight (MST) for North wind gusts up to 45 MPH.

There is an Air Quality Alert (PM-10 High Pollution Advisory) in effect for parts of Yuma County through tonight.

Winds will continue to come from the north keeping us breezy and windy through the evening with gusts 30-45 MPH.

Strong winds will carry into the overnight and early morning hours. Winds will finally ease up by Friday afternoon.

Winds for the afternoon will be much lighter, but could still have gusts up to 20 MPH throughout the day.

A lower pressure system will hangout, but still allow the strong winds to back off while allowing our temperatures to stay nice and seasonable with dry conditions for the weekend.

We will have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and beautiful seasonable temperatures for the weekend and through next week.

More winds will return on Sunday and next with gusts between 25-30 MPH.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

