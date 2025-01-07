A Cut Above: Blackened Salmon
Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd spoke with Chef Jonathan Palacio in the 23rd episode of News 11's cooking segment exclusive to Sunrise at 6:00am.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This is a perfect addition to your Meal Prep Recipes.
Ingredients
- 2 Salmon Fillets
- 4 oz Sprouts Cold Pressed Olive Oil
- 4 Tabs of Salted Butter
- 4 oz Louisiana Cajun Mix
- 2 oz Dried Oregano
- 2 Turns of Cracked Black Pepper
- 2 Celtic Salt
Instructions
- Take your salmon fillets into 6 ounce portions. The results should be eight fillets in 6 ounce portions.
- Add your dry mix, oregano, pepper, salt, and Cajun mix to a large mixing bowl and coat your salmon with your olive oil.
- Take your salmon fillets and generously season one at a time.
- Take the four tabs of butter and place them in a large sauté pan bring to a medium high heat then place your salmon side up for three minutes then flip over skinside down for an additional 3 minutes take out of the pan. And let rest for three minutes.
- Now you have a perfectly cooked salmon for meal prep!
Follow acameals_82 on Instagram for more details. Thank you to our segment sponsor, Elemental LifeSpa, and our food sponsor, Sprouts Farmers Market.