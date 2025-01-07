Skip to Content
Top Stories

A Cut Above: Blackened Salmon

By
today at 7:57 AM
Published 8:02 AM

Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd spoke with Chef Jonathan Palacio in the 23rd episode of News 11's cooking segment exclusive to Sunrise at 6:00am.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This is a perfect addition to your Meal Prep Recipes.

Ingredients

  • 2 Salmon Fillets
  • 4 oz Sprouts Cold Pressed Olive Oil
  • 4  Tabs of Salted Butter
  • 4 oz Louisiana Cajun Mix 
  • 2 oz Dried Oregano 
  • 2 Turns of Cracked Black Pepper 
  • 2 Celtic Salt

Instructions

  1. Take your salmon fillets into 6 ounce portions. The results should be eight fillets in 6 ounce portions.
  2. Add your dry mix, oregano, pepper, salt, and Cajun mix to a large mixing bowl and coat your salmon with your olive oil.
  3. Take your salmon fillets and generously season one at a time.
  4. Take the four tabs of butter and place them in a large sauté pan bring to a medium high heat then place your salmon side up for three minutes then flip over skinside down for an additional 3 minutes take out of the pan. And let rest for three minutes.
  5. Now you have a perfectly cooked salmon for meal prep!

Follow acameals_82 on Instagram for more details. Thank you to our segment sponsor, Elemental LifeSpa, and our food sponsor, Sprouts Farmers Market.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content