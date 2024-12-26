A Cut Above: The Perfect Poached Pear

Sunrise anchor Samantha Byrd spoke with Chef Jonathan Palacio in the twentieth episode of News 11's cooking segment exclusive to Sunrise at 6:00am.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Perfect Poached Pear dessert will have you feeling like a French Pastry Chef!

Ingredients

6 Tosca Pears

64 oz of Cherry Juice

Lemon

1 Orange

2 Cinnamon sticks

2 Tsp Vanilla extract

1/2 Cup of Sugar

10 pieces of Clove

6oz of Cool Whip

1 Tbsp Ground Cinnamon

1 box of Sprouts Seasonal Puff Pastry

8 oz Frozen Cranberries

2 oz melted Butter (Salted)

Instructions

Step 1. Get a large pot and place it on high heat, In that large pot you’re going to put 64 ounces of cherry juice, the zest of one lemon, zest of one orange, half a cup of sugar, 10 pieces of clove your two pieces of cinnamon sticks, and 8 ounces of frozen cranberries, bring to a boil

Step 2. Take your six pairs and gently peel the skin off and place into your poaching liquid. Reduce the heat to medium and poach pears for 45 minutes. After the 45 minutes, let them cool down for 4 to 5 hours in the refrigerator do not discard poaching liquid simply place in a container and let cool down

Step 3. Take your poached pears out of the refrigerator and pat dry with a towel. Take your puff pastry and cut into shoestring sizes and start to wrap your pairs. One layer at a time. Take your melted butter and brush puff pastry. Make sure to preheat your oven to 375° for the next step.

Step 4. Pop your Pears in the oven for 15 mins lightly brush your pears at the 12 minute mark and rotate tray for the next three minutes. After the 15 minutes, make sure your puff pastry is nice and golden brown. Let rest for 2 to 5 minutes before serving.

Step 5. Take your Cool Whip and your ground cinnamon mix together and serve with your beautiful golden Brown puff pastry poached Pear.

This is Chef Jonathan's go to when he wants to host friends and family. You don’t have to be a pastry chef to cook like one! Provecho, Chef Jonathan.

Follow acameals_82 on Instagram for more details.